Bomb threats target Target stores across the region

Target stores in our region received multiple threats over the weekend.
Target stores in our region received multiple threats over the weekend.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Target stores in our region received multiple threats over the weekend.

On Saturday, an email was sent threatening that there was a bomb hidden inside Target stores in our region. It listed South Burlington, Vermont; Plattsburgh, New York; and West Lebanon and Keene, New Hampshire.

The email was sent to local officials and newsrooms, including WCAX News.

Police quickly responded and said the threat was not credible.

“We responded in accordance to policy worked with Target leadership and rendered that scene safe in 20 minutes which-- in public safety-- is good work,” South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying they investigated the matter along with the New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the regional Joint Terrorism Task Force. The Plattsburgh store was evacuated as a precaution while the threat was investigated. They determined the threat was not credible. The Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate who is responsible.

The threat was also sent to Target stores all across the country.

