Burlington eyes bigger fines to stop departing students from trashing city streets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College move-out has historically posed issues for the city of Burlington with the amount of stuff that’s left behind after the students leave. Now, some in the city hope to institute new tactics to cut down on this in the future.

“The last day when you have all your trash, just figuring out where to put it is also really hard,” recent UVM grad Rachel Smith said, talking about the realities of a hectic move-out of a building of seven people.

Smith hopes property owners can give students more resources so they know how to dispose of their unwanted items.

“When we did try to move out, that filled up within an hour or two, so we found 20 or 30 bags that we were just trying to find a place to put,” Smith said.

The city’s Department of Permitting and Inspections is considering instituting greater fines for people who fail to find a proper place.

“I don’t like to see Burlington trashed and I don’t want our reputation trashed by these types of behaviors,” said Bill Ward of Burlington Permitting and Inspections.

Ward is in charge of keeping the city clean post-move-out. He says it’s frustrating when visitors come for the marathon and see junk on Queen City streets. He’s hoping the City Council will approve a new strategy.

“Coming up with a system that would have a commensurate fine with the amount of trash versus just a standard fine to me seems like the most progressive way to deal with the problems,” Ward said.

Instead of the fixed $100 fine assessed this year, he’s hoping they can institute a sliding scale based on the square footage of the garbage. The fines would be assessed to property owners, who could charge their tenants through deductions in their security deposits.

Ward also hopes this tactic would force property owners to provide tenants with more options.

“With move-out, we do expect the property owners to ask for a separate pickup. If that’s what’s going to happen, it does cost more money. But it costs less, I believe, than having to deal with the neighbor complaints and the fines that could come from it,” Ward said.

Each year, the city also hosts two move-out trash and recycling days in the heart of student neighborhoods.

Some students think increasing the fines would make a difference come June.

“I’ve heard people before just leaving everything on the road because they didn’t know what to do with it, but I think if there’s a fine, especially a high fine, I think it would definitely affect how people leave their stuff,” said Zoe Ebner, a UVM junior.

Others say they’d like directions similar to the ones for school dorms.

“Then they have the trash room and they also have bins for giving things away, so I think that’s the experience a lot of students have, then coming into the apartments it is a bit different,” said Ingrid Solsaa, UVM junior.

City councilors have called on the city to make changes to avoid the trash during move-out. The city fined about a dozen people for their trash this year.

