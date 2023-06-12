Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10 minutes after it took off.

Emergency crews surrounded the airport after a phase 5 emergency was declared late Monday afternoon.

The Delta flight landed safely back at the Burlington airport.

Airport officials tell us the plane, with about 140 people on board, took off from Burlington en route to Minneapolis, Minnesota. About 10 minutes into the flight, the crew noticed an issue with the engine.

The plane had to get rid of fuel before it returned to Burlington.

We have no reports of any injuries. WCAX News has a crew at the scene gathering details.

