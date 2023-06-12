Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport

A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10 minutes after it took off.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10 minutes after it took off.

Emergency crews surrounded the airport after a phase 5 emergency was declared late Monday afternoon.

The Delta flight landed safely back at the Burlington airport.

Airport officials tell us the plane, with about 140 people on board, took off from Burlington en route to Minneapolis, Minnesota. About 10 minutes into the flight, the crew noticed an issue with the engine.

The plane had to get rid of fuel before it returned to Burlington.

We have no reports of any injuries. WCAX News has a crew at the scene gathering details.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington
A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people to the hospital with minor...
Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital
Is your old refrigerator costing you too much? If so, you may qualify for a voucher to get up...
Appliance vouchers available for low-income Vt. residents

Latest News

Target stores in our region received multiple threats over the weekend.
Bomb threats target Target stores across the region
Trial set for Vermont day care provider accused of manslaughter
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington