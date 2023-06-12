How the health of some Northern New Yorkers could affect the nation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A nationwide health survey has set up shop in Clinton County and they say the data collected there will affect the rest of the country.

The trailers set up at Plattsburgh’s Champlain Centre are not a new shopping destination. They house the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

They have been collecting health data from New Yorkers for a month now. They say they have been warmly received in the North Country, but they are still hoping more people will come by for an examination because the data collected has big-picture implications.

“It’s our way of understanding the trends of health trends across the United States,” explained George Dixon of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The two-part survey is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the CDC. It’s been going on for 60 years, and out of more than 3,100 counties in the country, only 15 are chosen to take part each year.

“This information that we gain from your participation is very valuable to us, and it actually helps improve the United States,” Dixon said.

But their 72-day stint in Clinton County is by chance, according to Dixon of the survey, known as NHANES.

“Each year, all of the counties in the U.S. are put into almost like a hat and picked at random. So, after the counties are picked, we pick households within that county and it’s all done at random. And then participants are even selected at random,” Dixon said.

Some 5,000 people will be selected to participate in the survey across the nation, around 600 of which will be from Clinton County. NHANES is done by invitation only. One month into the survey, Dixon says they’ve recruited about two-thirds of the people needed at this stop.

Participation consists of two parts. The first is a survey.

“Ask them questions about their diet, their health, their daily activities, and we use all of this data to help improve the nation’s health,” Dixon said.

The second is a physical examination of height and weight, balance, bloodwork, liver ultrasound and a full body scan. Dixon says it takes 2.5 hours, with a full panel of tests that would cost $4,500 to get done. But here, they pay you a small stipend for taking them and you get to keep your full report.

“If you’re selected to participate, it’s like winning the health lottery,” Dixon enthused.

People selected don’t have to participate. But Dixon says the data directly impacts health-related decisions in the U.S. As it turns out, we can thank random participants in this survey for informed decisions from airplane legroom to smoke-free indoor environments and some lifesaving decisions, too.

“We use this information to kind of help improve the health of the nation,” Dixon explained. “So, for instance, there used to be a time where we had lead in gasoline or lead in paint. Due to this survey, we no longer have that.”

There’s something in it for you, too. Participants who complete part one of the survey get $25. Those who go in for the full exam can be paid up to $125 and are reimbursed for travel expenses.

