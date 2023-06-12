Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

How the health of some Northern New Yorkers could affect the nation

The trailers set up at Plattsburgh’s Champlain Centre are not a new shopping destination. They...
The trailers set up at Plattsburgh’s Champlain Centre are not a new shopping destination. They house the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A nationwide health survey has set up shop in Clinton County and they say the data collected there will affect the rest of the country.

The trailers set up at Plattsburgh’s Champlain Centre are not a new shopping destination. They house the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

They have been collecting health data from New Yorkers for a month now. They say they have been warmly received in the North Country, but they are still hoping more people will come by for an examination because the data collected has big-picture implications.

“It’s our way of understanding the trends of health trends across the United States,” explained George Dixon of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The two-part survey is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the CDC. It’s been going on for 60 years, and out of more than 3,100 counties in the country, only 15 are chosen to take part each year.

“This information that we gain from your participation is very valuable to us, and it actually helps improve the United States,” Dixon said.

But their 72-day stint in Clinton County is by chance, according to Dixon of the survey, known as NHANES.

“Each year, all of the counties in the U.S. are put into almost like a hat and picked at random. So, after the counties are picked, we pick households within that county and it’s all done at random. And then participants are even selected at random,” Dixon said.

Some 5,000 people will be selected to participate in the survey across the nation, around 600 of which will be from Clinton County. NHANES is done by invitation only. One month into the survey, Dixon says they’ve recruited about two-thirds of the people needed at this stop.

Participation consists of two parts. The first is a survey.

“Ask them questions about their diet, their health, their daily activities, and we use all of this data to help improve the nation’s health,” Dixon said.

The second is a physical examination of height and weight, balance, bloodwork, liver ultrasound and a full body scan. Dixon says it takes 2.5 hours, with a full panel of tests that would cost $4,500 to get done. But here, they pay you a small stipend for taking them and you get to keep your full report.

“If you’re selected to participate, it’s like winning the health lottery,” Dixon enthused.

People selected don’t have to participate. But Dixon says the data directly impacts health-related decisions in the U.S. As it turns out, we can thank random participants in this survey for informed decisions from airplane legroom to smoke-free indoor environments and some lifesaving decisions, too.

“We use this information to kind of help improve the health of the nation,” Dixon explained. “So, for instance, there used to be a time where we had lead in gasoline or lead in paint. Due to this survey, we no longer have that.”

There’s something in it for you, too. Participants who complete part one of the survey get $25. Those who go in for the full exam can be paid up to $125 and are reimbursed for travel expenses.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington
Is your old refrigerator costing you too much? If so, you may qualify for a voucher to get up...
Appliance vouchers available for low-income Vt. residents
Planting containers give you a small garden in an instant, and with the right plants, putting...
In the Garden: Containers in the shade

Latest News

South Burlington police are investigating after a high school student reported suspicious...
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington
A trial date has been set for a Rutland woman who is accused of killing an infant at her child...
Trial set for Vermont day care provider accused of manslaughter
Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
Montpelier
Vt. officials explain consequences of budget veto session