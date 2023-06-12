Advertise With Us
How one Vt. community is going on the offensive against opioid overdoses

Providers in one Central Vermont community are making new investments in lifesaving drugs aimed...
Providers in one Central Vermont community are making new investments in lifesaving drugs aimed at reversing deadly opioid overdoses. - File photo(Source: MetroHealth System)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Providers in Barre are making new investments in lifesaving drugs aimed at reversing deadly opioid overdoses.

So far, Vermont has gotten some $150 million in opioid settlements, with much of that money going toward so-called harm reduction initiatives. It’s the latest step this community is taking to give people more tools to fight back against opioids

This week, service providers will be installing two NaloxBoxes in town at Turning Point of Central Vermont and at the Foundation House.

The kits contain Narcan and a breathing kit to help reverse the effects of xylazine which is resistant to overdose-reversal drugs.

“It’s not by itself enough but it’s something and it will keep someone alive until EMS gets there,” said Bob Purvis, the executive director of Turning Point of Central Vermont.

Purvis showed us where one of the kits will hang.

The initiative is a form of harm reduction, aiming to help people with substance use disorder practice safely while giving them resources to enter into treatment through Vermont’s hub-and-spoke model.

One of these NaloxBoxes can go for up to $275.

Reporter Calvin Cutler: Could this be enabling people?

Bob Purvis: That’s a good question but the answer is no. Harm reduction practices do not encourage addiction... The studies have shown that these services increase people going into treatment.

This year, lawmakers also bolstered safe drug use, passing a sweeping bill that in part expanded a pilot program from Southern Vermont where people can have their drugs chemically tested for fentanyl without being prosecuted.

Lawmakers say these programs have been funded through big settlements with opioid manufacturers.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can and that means turning over every rock,” said Charity Clark, D-Vt. Attorney General.

Clark says in addition to opioid manufacturers, many other companies bear responsibility for the lives lost. In the latest settlements, Walgreens, CVS, Allergan and others will pay $46 million to fund harm reduction services in communities across Vermont.

“We’re doing the best we can to make sure we are doing all we can to hold all of those people accountable and get as much money as we can for Vermont, but we know it’s not enough,” Clark said.

Back in Barre, Purvis says the new boxes are mostly symbolic.

“There’s still a lot of stigma out there, but the majority of the Narcan will be people coming in the door and asking for it,” Purvis said.

Staffers at Turning Point will install the kits Tuesday. They hope they can be a model for more communities to replicate.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

