Made in Vermont: Noel Bailey Ceramics

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Pottery has been formative in Noel Bailey’s life.

“It’s been the love of my life for, ever since before high school. So, well over 20 years,” he explained. Born and raised in Western Colorado, Bailey found his love for pottery in sixth grade and rediscovered it during high school.

“I was there three days a week ‘til the janitors would kick me out after school was over. I’d be ditching other classes to go to the pottery class,” he said. “It’s been a gift, it’s given me a lot of direction in my life.”

Bailey says since his teen years, he’s been tooling up to open up his own pottery studio.

“But it was moving to Vermont where finally I had a place to buy a kiln, set up a kiln... and that was kind of a long dream come true,” he said.

That’s exactly what he’s done, in Waitsfield, appropriately named Noel Bailey Ceramics. Bailey says he makes his own clays and glazes, allowing him to perfect the temperatures and curing process with his stunning porcelain pieces. Trading the arid West for the lush but bitter Northeast, Bailey looks to the world around him for his inspiration.

“I’m really influenced by ice and snow. Also being from the desert Southwest, those beautifully undulating graceful eroded desert rocks... we see pictures of slot canyons. Those all kind of coalesce,” he said.

Those organic inspirations are evident just by looking at his work.

“Ultimately what I want is for my work to look like the place where it was made. Sometimes I’ll take pots down to the river and there will be different ice formations and I’ll put them in the water and shoot pictures of them,” he said.

Despite their otherworldly aesthetic, Bailey says these pieces are made with form and function in mind.

“I think about the way that something is going to be held, how it fits in the hand,” Bailey said, explaining that even the most beautiful cups, mugs and bowls can be used in your day-to-day. “They look super fancy pants but at the end of the day, it’s durable porcelain that holds up really well.”

Bailey’s works can be found at Frog Hollow in Burlington, Blockhouse Studio in Waitsfield, his shop by appointment only and online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.