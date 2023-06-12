Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Made in Vermont: Noel Bailey Ceramics

"Ultimately what I want is for my work to look like the place where it was made," says Bailey.
"Ultimately what I want is for my work to look like the place where it was made," says Bailey.(Noel Bailey Ceramics)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Pottery has been formative in Noel Bailey’s life.

“It’s been the love of my life for, ever since before high school. So, well over 20 years,” he explained. Born and raised in Western Colorado, Bailey found his love for pottery in sixth grade and rediscovered it during high school.

“I was there three days a week ‘til the janitors would kick me out after school was over. I’d be ditching other classes to go to the pottery class,” he said. “It’s been a gift, it’s given me a lot of direction in my life.”

Bailey says since his teen years, he’s been tooling up to open up his own pottery studio.

“But it was moving to Vermont where finally I had a place to buy a kiln, set up a kiln... and that was kind of a long dream come true,” he said.

That’s exactly what he’s done, in Waitsfield, appropriately named Noel Bailey Ceramics. Bailey says he makes his own clays and glazes, allowing him to perfect the temperatures and curing process with his stunning porcelain pieces. Trading the arid West for the lush but bitter Northeast, Bailey looks to the world around him for his inspiration.

“I’m really influenced by ice and snow. Also being from the desert Southwest, those beautifully undulating graceful eroded desert rocks... we see pictures of slot canyons. Those all kind of coalesce,” he said.

Those organic inspirations are evident just by looking at his work.

“Ultimately what I want is for my work to look like the place where it was made. Sometimes I’ll take pots down to the river and there will be different ice formations and I’ll put them in the water and shoot pictures of them,” he said.

Despite their otherworldly aesthetic, Bailey says these pieces are made with form and function in mind.

“I think about the way that something is going to be held, how it fits in the hand,” Bailey said, explaining that even the most beautiful cups, mugs and bowls can be used in your day-to-day. “They look super fancy pants but at the end of the day, it’s durable porcelain that holds up really well.”

Bailey’s works can be found at Frog Hollow in Burlington, Blockhouse Studio in Waitsfield, his shop by appointment only and online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington
A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people to the hospital with minor...
Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital
Is your old refrigerator costing you too much? If so, you may qualify for a voucher to get up...
Appliance vouchers available for low-income Vt. residents

Latest News

Motherhood can mean many things to many people and there's no one right way to do it. New moms...
New moms find mothering advice on the internet but is it reliable?
Providers in one Central Vermont community are making new investments in lifesaving drugs aimed...
How one Vt. community is going on the offensive against opioid overdoses
A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
Like police departments across the region, Brattleboro is understaffed. So the town is turning...
Understaffed police force has Vt. town turning to private security for help