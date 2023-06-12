Morristown will vote on budget for a third time

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown residents will be voting on the budget for a third time.

With lower voter turnout than the vote on Town Meeting Day, the selectboard’s revised budget once again did not get a seal of approval.

The revised budget was roughly 900-thousand dollars less than it was on the original one with almost all of those cuts coming from the town’s highway department.

At an informational meeting just ahead of the vote on June 6th, residents were already saying the spending is still too much specifically the cost of living raises for town employees.

“You’re asking us to pay a lot of money. Inflation is hitting us too and the state is going to tax us more too and everyone is. And you think this is low enough to pass,” said one resident at the meeting.

“I think what you’re really hearing from voters is, that going forward, best practices are being followed,” said another resident.

Channel 3 reached out to the Morristown selectboard members to talk about what’s next. All of them responded saying, it’s too soon to comment.

Vermont League of Cities and Town director Ted Brady says the town will have to keep drawing up budgets until one finally passes. Morristown selectboard’s next meeting will be on June 20th.

