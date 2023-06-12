Advertise With Us
Mount Washington, known for extreme weather, records its snowiest June

A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest...
A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping.(Courtesy: Mount Washington Observatory)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping.

Snowfall on Saturday atop Mount Washington brought the total amount to 8.4 inches for the month of June, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

But with a return to warmer weather, nearly all of it had melted by early Monday.

The observatory posted on Facebook that statistically speaking, the last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid-June most years.

A quasi-stationary low sat over the region, delivering snow early every day of the month.

“With another low and cold air approaching in the days ahead, we could see that total grow further,” the observatory said in a statement.

The observatory is at the summit of the Northeast’s highest mountain, at 6,288 feet.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

