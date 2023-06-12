New moms find mothering advice on the internet but is it reliable?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Motherhood can mean many things to many people and there’s no one right way to do it. New moms look to their peers, to their parents and to the media for how to do the best they can. And now, there’s a new resource in the mix-- the internet.

The role a mother plays in a child’s life can be both rich and fascinating. So how do new moms learn to do it?

“I definitely learned some stuff from my mother,” mom Sooze Preston said.

“It’s interesting when you adopt, because-- and I think everyone should have to go through this-- you actually have to go to parenting classes,” mom Wendy Block said.

“Friends and child caregivers that I’ve run across, just asking advice and trial and error,” mom Lauren Gulka said.

But now there’s a new motherhood teacher people are turning to.

“I did use the internet to maybe look at reviews for doctors or educational resources,” mom Lauren Merritt said.

New parents use the internet to learn about a variety of subjects, one of which is health care. A survey conducted by the National Library of Medicine found one in three parents are hesitant to give their children vaccines even though there is a consensus among doctors that they prevent serious reactions to transmissible diseases.

A new study at the University of Vermont has found a correlation between some online forum groups and vaccine hesitancy.

“Groups that are focused on natural parenting or natural child rearing, so there’s a group called Crunchy Mamas for example, and that group tends to have a lot of anti-vax information,” said Sarah Nowak, an assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at UVM.

Not all information you find online is the same and it matters whose advice you take. Moderation and source expertise are essential to avoiding misinformation and some moms in Vermont are actively fighting its dangers.

“We did a campaign promoting COVID vaccinations for kids,” said Jemima Talbot, who owns the online publication Vermont Moms, a digital resource for moms in the state. “I have a number of writers, actually all of them, they’re experts in their own lives but some of them are also experts in other things, you know, I have a doctor, I have an MFA in writing.”

The forum they run on Facebook has moderators who delete misinformation. The care involved in being a support network stems from Talbot’s own experience.

“I found I got so much support off of the internet. Single mom, home alone with an infant, she wouldn’t sleep at all and I would just be looking up things,” she said.

“The pediatrician is always going to be your first and best source of advice, but I do think there is still a lot of value in using these kinds of forums as more peer support and seeking out others who are going through the exact same thing,” Nowak said.

Wherever you get your parenting advice, do your homework to make sure it’s factual and reliable.

