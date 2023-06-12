Advertise With Us
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are investigating an 18-year-old’s report of suspicious activity while she was running.

Police got a call Sunday after 7:40 p.m. from the woman, who said she was running on Grandview Drive when it appeared a man on a moped started following her, and that it appeared the man was communicating with another person in a gray truck who was also following her. Police say the driver of the moped appeared to stop the runner, pulling in front of her into a parking lot. The woman called 911 and the moped and truck left the area, heading south on Dorset Street.

The moped operator is described as a white man wearing a hat and a short-sleeve shirt. There was no description of the person driving the truck.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police in South Burlington at 802-846-4111.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

