Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital

A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people went to the hospital with minor injuries.
A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people went to the hospital with minor injuries.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people went to the hospital with minor injuries.

It happened Sunday just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Williston and Hinesburg roads.

Police say a Kia Sorento hit a Chevy Avalanche, causing the Avalanche to roll onto its roof. Then the pickup leaked gasoline into the street, forcing authorities to shut down Patchen Road to White Street for about an hour while crews contained the spill.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Avalanche ran a red light. That driver, Erica Fitzgerald, 33, of Pittsford, was cited for having a criminally suspended license. The driver of the Sorento, Elizabeth Carlisle, 33, of Burlington, was cited for not having insurance.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say it’s a busy time of year on the road and it’s important to remove all distractions while you’re driving and keep your eyes on the road.

‘Hiking with Bernie’ event takes place in Stowe

