Trial set for Vermont day care provider accused of manslaughter

A trial date has been set for a Rutland woman who is accused of killing an infant at her child...
A trial date has been set for a Rutland woman who is accused of killing an infant at her child care. - File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A trial date has been set for a Rutland woman who is accused of killing an infant at her child care.

Prosecutors allege Stacey Vaillancourt drugged 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar after she was dropped off at the Rutland day care in 2019.

(WCAX)

The infant was discovered not breathing after being put down for a nap. She died at the hospital.

Vaillancourt faces manslaughter charges.

A five-day trial has been set for Nov. 27.

