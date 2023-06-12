Trial set for Vermont day care provider accused of manslaughter

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A trial date has been set for a Rutland woman who is accused of killing an infant at her child care.

Prosecutors allege Stacey Vaillancourt drugged 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar after she was dropped off at the Rutland day care in 2019.

The infant was discovered not breathing after being put down for a nap. She died at the hospital.

Vaillancourt faces manslaughter charges.

A five-day trial has been set for Nov. 27.

