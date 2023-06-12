Understaffed police force has Vt. town turning to private security for help

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Like police departments across the region, Brattleboro is understaffed. So the town is turning to private security to help fill the void.

“I notice a lot of drug activity,” said Lynn Norman of Brattleboro.

Norman usually travels with a friend when she’s using public transportation in Brattleboro, but on this day, the 64-year-old waited for the bus by herself at the Brattleboro Transportation Center.

“To go to the bank, to go to Hannaford to get my groceries,” Norman said. “I’m homeless, so I am living at a motel right now.”

Police say the transportation center is a hotspot for illegal activity. And because the police department is short-staffed, routine patrols here simply require too much manpower.

But after continued complaints from the public, the town is taking a different approach. It’s hiring private security to patrol the transportation center and municipal office complex. There will be unarmed guards for the summer months.

“Here we are in a small town. There just aren’t as many people around all the time, so we are helping that these security services could extend that sense of community and sense of presence,” Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter said.

Brattleboro has seen a rash of break-ins recently. While business leaders say it’s mostly petty crimes, the incidents take their toll.

“It really has a weight and a severity that is really vexing to the entire downtown community,” said Jon Potter of Latchis Arts.

The transportation center is only a block away from the Latchis Theatre and Arts building on Main Street, a staple in the downtown corridor.

“It won’t completely fix everything but I think it will have an impact. The more there is a personal presence and physical presence and eyes and ears and boots on the ground, the better it will be for all of us,” Jon Potter said.

That includes Lynn Norman who will likely be back at the bus stop soon.

“Just detour that kind of activity,” she said.

Right now, the pilot project is just a test. The town will be seeking input from the public to help determine how successful it is.

