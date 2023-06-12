Vermont State Police search for missing woman

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are searching for a woman they describe as vulnerable.

Officers say 24-year-old Sara Buckley left her supervised housing in Danville at around 6:00 p.m. last night, and was last seen at the Shaw’s in Colchester about 3 hours later. Buckley is 5′4″ and roughly 250 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a sleeveless black dress and flip flops. Police say they think she is with a man named Adrian Vaut and an unnamed person. Officers are asking for anyone who can help to call the St Johnsbury Barracks.

