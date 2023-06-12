Vt. schools struggle to fill positions for mental health counselors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a tough few years, with staffing still not where it needs to be in Vermont schools, but its’s not just teachers.

According to the newsletter 802Ed, there have been 100 positions open in the past 180 days for mental health counselors. Vermont State University has had programs for mental health counseling for years, and just received a federal grant that aims to educate and keep school counselors right here in Vermont.

“We’re trying to pull kids in with the community, whether it be whether it be mental supports, whether it be jobs, whether it be just kind of like getting to know your community a little bit better. We’re we’re always just trying to make basic needs meet meet basic needs.” says Ryan Nest, a mental health counselor from Burlington High School. His office has a mix of inclusive art and messages from students.

He says his job is both rewarding and challenging. “Our school systems are a really powerful litmus test, and they really show that these kids are products of our environment.” Nest says. He got his degree from one of Vermont State University’s three programs educating mental health professionals for schools.

Now, the university’s school psychology and school counseling masters programs are becoming more accessible. They received nearly $850 thousand in federal grant aid that provides tuition for students and salaries for their internships, under the agreement they work here in Vermont.

Lacy Skinner from Vermont State University says, “There is something to be said, that to be familiar with your community and to be a part of your community has been helping the schools and providing those services to the students.” Dr. Lacy Skinner is an assistant professor at VSU’s school psychology program. She says this additional funding and program comes at a vital time for school mental health positions, which are at a shortage statewide.

Data from the US Department of Education shows Vermont’s ratio of school psychologists to students was almost 1 counselor or every 10 students. The recommendation is 1:5.

“We have seen an increase in that and some of what we know is that there are a lot of students who need mental health support. Most of the students that are able to get it, the only place they have access to it is in the schools,” says Skinner.

And Nest agrees. He’s been at BHS since 2020, when the school moved into the former Macy’s downtown Burlington after chemicals forced their old building to close. He says the pandemic has created more open conversations around mental health, but also more issues related to it. “It really has taken a village and just within our school system. Within our building right here.” Nest says.

But why is there a shortage of these positions? Skinner suggests a main reason could be the lack of funding for required internships in the school psychology program, causing students to move out of state. “I do think that has an impact and whether or not people choose to move on to graduate career where they’re looking at at least one full year of the graduate program,” Skinner says. “They’re going to have to be working in the schools. And if we’re not funding that, while they’re doing that, that’s a hard financial expectation.”

This additional funding will guarantee at least 16 students will end up working in the mental health field in Vermont schools when complete.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.