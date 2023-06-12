BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re heading into another stretch of unsettled weather for most of the week. Like last week, it won’t be wet all day, every day, there will still be rain or storms in the area most days. For now, expect a mainly cloudy evening with just a few pop-up showers. There is some wildfire smoke around too. It’s not as intense as what we saw at times last week, but certainly enough to notice in most spots. Air quality across the region is rated as moderate this evening.

Temperatures remain mild tonight ahead of the frontal system that will bring us more widespread rain into Tuesday morning. That batch of rain will be moving in from the southwest late in the overnight and will lift northeast over the course of the morning. Most of us can expect a good half inch of rain out of that batch, with localized totals up to an inch possible. The rain won’t last all day Tuesday. The steady batch should be out of the area by afternoon. Aside from a few leftover showers, the afternoon and evening will be mainly dry.

The lull in shower activity continues Tuesday night, when we’ll likely see a bit of clearing. Wednesday starts dry, but scattered showers and storms begin to fire up again by afternoon with a low pressure system nearby. Upper level low pressure continues to impact our weather through most of the week. There will be a chance for showers or a few storms most days, especially in the afternoon.

We could still see a few leftover showers into the weekend. Temperatures through the week won’t be as cool as last week and will be largely in the 70s.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

