BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a fairly decent weekend, we are headed back into another “unsettled” weather pattern for most of the upcoming work week. Like last week, there will be lots of clouds and showers around, but unlike last week, temperatures will be close to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 77°).

There will be some sunny breaks this afternoon, but also the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

It will be more active overnight and into Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through from SW to NE. That front will be accompanied by showers and possible thunderstorms. Once we get into the afternoon, there will be a few sunny breaks. And skies will clear for the most part on Tuesday night.

After some AM sun on Wednesday, it will be turning more active again with another round of showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day.

It will stay unsettled with more showers on both Thursday & Friday.

The weekend will be a little bit better with some sunshine, but it won’t be perfect, with still the chance for a few, widely scattered showers.

We do need the rain, so the earth will be taking MAX Advantage of any wet weather that Mother Nature has to give. -Gary

