Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a fairly decent weekend, we are headed back into another “unsettled” weather pattern for most of the upcoming work week. Like last week, there will be lots of clouds and showers around, but unlike last week, temperatures will be close to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 77°).

There will be some sunny breaks this afternoon, but also the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

It will be more active overnight and into Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through from SW to NE. That front will be accompanied by showers and possible thunderstorms. Once we get into the afternoon, there will be a few sunny breaks. And skies will clear for the most part on Tuesday night.

After some AM sun on Wednesday, it will be turning more active again with another round of showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day.

It will stay unsettled with more showers on both Thursday & Friday.

The weekend will be a little bit better with some sunshine, but it won’t be perfect, with still the chance for a few, widely scattered showers.

We do need the rain, so the earth will be taking MAX Advantage of any wet weather that Mother Nature has to give. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill, 13
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
Efficiency Vermont
Appliance vouchers available for low-income Vt. residents
file
South Burlington redevelopment project
In the Garden: Containers in the shade
'Hiking with Bernie' event takes place in Stowe
‘Hiking with Bernie’ event takes place in Stowe

Latest News

WX
Sunday Evening Weather Extra Webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast