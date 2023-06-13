Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died at age 71.(Source: Spectrum News Albany via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the television series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died after a motorcycle accident, according to his longtime agent. He was 71.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, told CNN, that the actor died Monday night after the accident in Vermont.

Williams appeared in such movies as “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Deep End of the Ocean.” His TV credits include “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chicago Fire.”

He was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington
South Burlington police are investigating after a high school student reported suspicious...
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington

Latest News

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
New details emerge about Utah mom accused of killing husband
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump prepares for court appearance as 1st ex-president to face federal criminal charges
Trump's historic federal court date in Miami looms