Advocates rally to expand access to Alzheimer’s treatment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A push in Vermont on Tuesday to make Medicare and Medicaid cover Alzheimer’s disease treatments with fewer barriers.

At an event in Burlington, the Alzheimer’s Association made its case to reinstate prescription drug coverage for people with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

The group says the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is denying access to FDA-approved treatments for people with Alzheimer’s. These drugs can cost thousands of dollars a month.

The association says treatments give patients more time with their loved ones and they’re hoping to send a message through these rallies.

“I think it’s horrific. I think drug companies make tons of money. I think that there should be pressure, and it’s in my talk that you’ll hear today. That we have got a find a way to cut the costs,” said Darryll Rudy of St. Johnsbury.

They say each day without access to FDA-approved drugs, more than 2,000 people enter a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s that is no longer eligible for treatment.

