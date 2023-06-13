Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Advocates rally to expand access to Alzheimer’s treatment

At an event in Burlington, the Alzheimer’s Association made its case to reinstate prescription...
At an event in Burlington, the Alzheimer’s Association made its case to reinstate prescription drug coverage for people with early-onset Alzheimer’s.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A push in Vermont on Tuesday to make Medicare and Medicaid cover Alzheimer’s disease treatments with fewer barriers.

At an event in Burlington, the Alzheimer’s Association made its case to reinstate prescription drug coverage for people with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

The group says the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is denying access to FDA-approved treatments for people with Alzheimer’s. These drugs can cost thousands of dollars a month.

The association says treatments give patients more time with their loved ones and they’re hoping to send a message through these rallies.

“I think it’s horrific. I think drug companies make tons of money. I think that there should be pressure, and it’s in my talk that you’ll hear today. That we have got a find a way to cut the costs,” said Darryll Rudy of St. Johnsbury.

They say each day without access to FDA-approved drugs, more than 2,000 people enter a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s that is no longer eligible for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
South Burlington police are investigating after a high school student reported suspicious...
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington
A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people to the hospital with minor...
Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

File image
Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts ER
Olympians claim fifth title in six seasons with 9-0 victory
Oxbow coasts to third straight D3 softball championship
Comets get no-hitter from Sierra Yates in 10-0 win
BFA dominates MAU to recalim D1 softball title
File photo
Vermont lawmakers prepare to return for veto session