Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Amber Alert: 2 toddlers reported abducted in New York

No photos were released of the subjects of Tuesday's Amber Alert out of New York.
No photos were released of the subjects of Tuesday's Amber Alert out of New York.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in New York have issued an Amber Alert and are looking for two toddlers that were reported abducted in Cortland, New York, on Tuesday.

Anthony, 3, and Aailyah Bowman, 2, were reportedly taken by Anthony Bowman, 30.

Anthony is described as a Black male, about 3 years, 11 months old with short, brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, khaki shorts and Paw Patrol sandals.

Aailyah is described as a Black female, about 2 years, 4 months old with curly, brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds. Aaliyah was last seen wearing a purple onesie with a dark purple heart, a multi-colored skirt and flip flops.

Bowman, the suspect, is described as Black man, about 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his lower left arm of a Virgo symbol and on his right upper arm of a cross and a ribbon.

He is driving a red Chevy Equinox with damage on the driver’s door and a spare tire and rim on the driver’s side. The car has a New York license plate: KYV2137.

No photos have been released yet of the suspect or children.

Anyone with information on this case should call 911 or the Cortland Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599.

Cortland is located northeast of Ithaca and south of Syracuse.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
South Burlington police are investigating after a high school student reported suspicious...
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington
A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people to the hospital with minor...
Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

International experts discuss clean water efforts in Missisquoi Bay
Experts offer advice, remind landscapers of safety risks
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Moose Season
Vt. moose hunting applications due soon for the 2023 season
Vt. moose hunting applications due soon for the 2023 season