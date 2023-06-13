Advertise With Us
Analysis: Donald Trump’s mounting legal jeopardy

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Donald Trump Tuesday became the first former president to face federal felony charges.

The former president was arraigned in Miami on 37 felony counts of willfully retaining classified records that prosecutors say could have jeopardized national security. The case comes on top of the hush money indictment in New York and ahead of possible election tampering fraud charges in Georgia next month.

Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law School about the Trump cases as well as key U.S. Supreme Court decisions expected soon.

