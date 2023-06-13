Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

BFA dominates MAU to recalim D1 softball title

Comets get no-hitter from Sierra Yates in 10-0 win
Comets get no-hitter from Sierra Yates in 10-0 win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - BFA is once again on top of the D1 softball heap after dominating Mt. Anthony Saturday afternoon at Castleton.

After plating a pair in the first, BFA got back to back homers from Cora Thomas and Molly Smith in the third to blow this one open, and Sierra Yates would do the rest. The Comet senior tossed a 15-strikeout no-hitter in the circle as BFA cruised to the 10-0 win and their third state title in the last four seasons.

“We really know that we can do it, so being able to come together as a team, that’s really good,” Yates said. “We have a lot of classes together and we just spend a lot of time in team bonding, so we really do become a close family.”

“We worked really hard to win it this year,” Thomas added. “The girls were just so driven, and you could definitely tell that this year. This is such a huge goal for us, I’m so happy to share it with this team.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
South Burlington police are investigating after a high school student reported suspicious...
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington
A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people to the hospital with minor...
Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

Olympians claim fifth title in six seasons with 9-0 victory
Oxbow coasts to third straight D3 softball championship
Olympians claim fifth title in six seasons with 9-0 victory
Oxbow coasts to third straight D3 softball championship
Comets get no-hitter from Sierra Yates in 10-0 win
BFA dominates MAU to recalim D1 softball title
Panthers win first title in 37 years
Thetford takes D3 baseball crown