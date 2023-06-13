BFA dominates MAU to recalim D1 softball title

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - BFA is once again on top of the D1 softball heap after dominating Mt. Anthony Saturday afternoon at Castleton.

After plating a pair in the first, BFA got back to back homers from Cora Thomas and Molly Smith in the third to blow this one open, and Sierra Yates would do the rest. The Comet senior tossed a 15-strikeout no-hitter in the circle as BFA cruised to the 10-0 win and their third state title in the last four seasons.

“We really know that we can do it, so being able to come together as a team, that’s really good,” Yates said. “We have a lot of classes together and we just spend a lot of time in team bonding, so we really do become a close family.”

“We worked really hard to win it this year,” Thomas added. “The girls were just so driven, and you could definitely tell that this year. This is such a huge goal for us, I’m so happy to share it with this team.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.