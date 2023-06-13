Brattleboro school officials expected to sign off on ‘Bears’ mascot

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro School Board members are expected to sign off Tuesday on a new nickname and mascot for Brattleboro Union High School.

When sophomore Dominick Muscari hits the gridiron next fall, he’ll be a Brattleboro Bear. The school’s current nickname, “the Colonels,” will be a thing of the past.

“I’m glad that they let us vote,” Muscari/ said. “We don’t want to be known as a racist school or something like that.”

School officials determined that the current name violates a Vermont law that took effect last year and directs schools to scrap mascots tied to a racial group, individual, custom, or tradition.

The colonel has ties to the civil war and slavery, but for many students, it was simply a name. “I think it is important that we recognize that a lot of people have very fond memories of Colonel and have and went to high school there, and I hope that they can look back at their yearbook fondly,” said Eva Gould, a BHS junior who was on the naming committee that helped narrow the field.

The Badgers and Bobcats were also in the running. But after two votes from the student body and faculty, the Brattleboro Bears came out on top. “I think it is important now to move on and accept this new part. And hopefully both -- I don’t want to call them sides -- but both views can be united,” Gould said.

“It’s cool seeing change,” said Ramon Escalera, a BHS sophomore. “Because change can be for the better.”

“We just continue to offer support. We continue to listen to what their needs are so that we can adjust and we can make changes based on what the needs of the students are,” said Chris Brewer, BHS’ dean of students. “If we are not listening to them, then we are not doing our job as educators to help them grow into the people we want them to be.”

The re-branding effort will take place this summer and a pep rally is in the works for students next school year.

