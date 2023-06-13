Burlington officials announce progress on net zero goals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is making headway on the goal to be net zero by 2030, but there is still a lot of work to do.

City officials Tuesday unveiled data showing the city is on pace when it comes to the ground transportation sector, with fuel consumption lower than benchmarks, including fewer miles traveled, and more people using electric vehicles.

But emissions from heating with natural gas -- especially commercially -- are above benchmarks and trending upwards. The city has instituted a number of policies in recent years aimed at bringing that number down.

“What this third annual net zero report shows is that local action matters on energy policy and that we still have more work to do to electrify everything and decarbonize our society. And when we do that -- and when we get that done -- we will realize a cleaner, a more affordable, and a more vibrant future,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

“We are just really looking forward to having a conversation that hopefully can get us common understandings about the science, about the difficulties and complexities of the measuring of greenhouse emissions from the biomass sector,” said City Councilor Gene Bergman/P-Ward 2.

Burlington Electric’s Darren Springer will be presenting the Net Zero Energy Roadmap data at the Burlington Electric Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 14, and the City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Related Stories:

Burlington Electric prepares for net-zero future

City Council passes resolution to switch Burlington buildings away from fossil fuels

Burlington mayor pushes $20M bond to address climate emergency

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.