Burlington short-term rental compliance effort underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington says more affordable housing has opened up thanks to a short-term rental ordinance approved last year. And officials say they are starting to crack down on landlords operating in violation of the new measure.

The Burlington City Council spent years developing short-term rental rules and trying to strike the right balance between protecting landlords and expanding long-term housing stock.

The city’s Bill Ward says the number of short-term rentals remains around 270. “There are well over 10,000 rental units in the city and with only a couple hundred short-term rentals, we didn’t see the number change drastically one way or the other,” Ward said.

The primary goal of the ordinance was to stop landlords from converting long-term rentals into more lucrative Airbnbs, worsening the city’s housing crunch. People with accessory apartments at their primary residence are okay. But if you want to convert an off-site unit to a short-term rental, you have to do a one-to-one tradeoff by turning another unit into an affordable rental. So far, 25 new affordable units have been created under this policy.

“They can, under this current ordinance, continue to operate that way. So, we do think we are seeing more low-income rentals as a response to this, which I think is encouraging,” Ward said.

“I have had to make a decision to stop renting as a studio apartment short-term,” said Julie Marks, who heads the Vermont Short Term Rental Alliance. She was forced to convert her off-site unit to a long-term rental when Burlington’s ordinance took effect. She does not think many property owners will choose the one-to-one option. “Often, it can be a conflict of different clientele between low-income housing and a vacation rental client.”

There’s also a new nine percent tax assessed on short-term rentals. About $52,000 of that will head into the Housing Trust Fund this year to create affordable housing. Next year the city projects short-term rental fees will result in $700,000.

Marks says the tax and the city’s limit on short-term rentals are making it more expensive to visit Burlington. ‘It’s certainly making vacation rentals a less affordable option for visitors who are coming to the city and looking for that type of accommodation and that type of experience,” she said.

As of June 1, all rentals needed to be in compliance with the new rules. The city has a third-party agreement to actively monitor short-term rentals for compliance.

Related Stories:

South Burlington drafts registry ordinance to try to get a handle on rentals

Are new short-term rental rules helping Burlington’s housing problem?

Will incentives in short-term rental rules expand Burlington’s affordable housing?

City Council approves new rules for short-term rentals in Burlington

Burlington to consider new limits on short-term rentals

Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.