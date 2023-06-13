Burr and Burton claims first D1 girls lax title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burr and Burton is your champion in D1 girls lacrosse for the first time following a thrilling 15-14 double overtime win over CVU Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field.

The Redhawks rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final minutes to force overtime, but Paige Samuelson was the heroine for the Bulldogs with the double overtime winner.

“It’s incredible,” Samuelson said. “Sophomore year we lost in the semis, last year we lost in the championship. To be able to come one step further and finally win it, it’s amazing. It means a lot to me.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.