‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair’ actor dies in motorcycle crash

DORSET, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle, involving a famous actor.

Police say it happened just before 5:00 p.m. Monday on Route 30, just north of Morse Hill Road.

Police say a driver cut off the motorcycle rider - who was identified as 71-year-old Richard ‘Treat’ Williams.

Williams collided with an SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities will be back on scene Tuesday to continue their investigation.

‘Treat’ Williams is known as the star of ‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair.’

His agent has confirmed the connection to several news outlets.

