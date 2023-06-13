Advertise With Us
‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair’ actor dies in motorcycle crash

Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died at age 71.(Source: Spectrum News Albany via CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORSET, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle, involving a famous actor.

Police say it happened just before 5:00 p.m. Monday on Route 30, just north of Morse Hill Road.

Police say a driver cut off the motorcycle rider - who was identified as 71-year-old Richard ‘Treat’ Williams.

Williams collided with an SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities will be back on scene Tuesday to continue their investigation.

‘Treat’ Williams is known as the star of ‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair.’

His agent has confirmed the connection to several news outlets.

