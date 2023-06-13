Experts offer advice, remind landscapers of safety risks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sounds of lawn mowing, hedge clipping, and weed whacking fill the air on summer weekends in Vermont, but experts remind landscapers to stay safe.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports more than 1,000 deaths related to the landscaping and groundskeeping industries from 2011 to 2021.

While the most common death reported is because of being hit by a vehicle, other injuries come from chemical exposure from fertilizers or pesticides, electrocution, animal interactions, and exposure to extreme summer weather.

For more information on lawn mower and summer weather safety, visit the Department of Labor website.

