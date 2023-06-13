Advertise With Us
International experts discuss clean water efforts in Missisquoi Bay

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A meeting will be held Tuesday to talk about the health of the Missisquoi Bay and efforts to improve water quality.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program is hosting the meeting in St. Albans from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Vermont and Québec share Missisquoi Bay and its watershed.

Experts say the bay’s water quality has consistently exceeded standards for phosphorus concentrations. That means cyanobacteria blooms in the bay nearly every summer.

Tuesday’s meeting will talk about the ways to reduce the issue.

