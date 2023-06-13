International experts discuss clean water efforts in Missisquoi Bay

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A meeting will be held Tuesday to talk about the health of the Missisquoi Bay and efforts to improve water quality.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program is hosting the meeting in St. Albans from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Vermont and Québec share Missisquoi Bay and its watershed.

Experts say the bay’s water quality has consistently exceeded standards for phosphorus concentrations. That means cyanobacteria blooms in the bay nearly every summer.

Tuesday’s meeting will talk about the ways to reduce the issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.