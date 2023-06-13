New York to extend paid family leave for state workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday said the state will extend a paid family leave program now available to most state employees.

The program initially launched in 2018 and now provides 12 weeks of fully paid parental leave benefits to more than 80 percent of the state workforce.

Hochul said the policy is good for economic security, maternal health, and workforce retention. “It is a major, major accomplishment. And again, I thank the leaders for working so closely with us to represent individuals that are part of our family and making sure they can be there for their families.” Hochul said.

The governor emphasized the importance of fathers taking time off for a new child. She says the Department of Labor is launching a statewide paternity leave awareness campaign this week.

