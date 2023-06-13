Advertise With Us
NH reports record low unemployment in May

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The state of New Hampshire hit a record-low unemployment rate for May.

Officials say the preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 1.9%, down 0.2 percentage points from April’s rate of 2.1%.

Seasonally adjusted estimates placed the number of employed residents at 749,300, a decrease of 220 from the previous month.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2023 was 3.7 percent, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the April rate.

In a statement, Governor Chris Sununu said the numbers show the state’s economy is strong heading into summer and he touted it as yet another sign of the Granite State’s success.

