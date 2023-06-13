NYS Trooper passes away from longtime illness

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police have announced Captain Christopher J. Garrow passed away Monday.

Police say the 47-year-old from Peru, New York had been sick for a while stemming from when he responded to 9/11.

Garrow joined state police in 2000 serving for 23 years.

He spent most of his career at the Ray Brook barracks in Essex County.

Garrow is survived by his wife, Jillian and two daughters, Maggie and Ella.

