Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Oxbow coasts to third straight D3 softball championship

Olympians claim fifth title in six seasons with 9-0 victory
Olympians claim fifth title in six seasons with 9-0 victory
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Oxbow Olympians are once again champions of D3 softball following a 9-0 win over Thetford Saturday afternoon at Castleton.

Hadlee Allen and Maggi Ellsworth would both tally inside-the-park home runs, but Anastase Bourgeois did the heavy lifting in the circle with 16 strikeouts over 6.2 scoreless innings.

It’s the third straight state title and fifth in the last six completed seasons for the Olympians.

“I have no words,” Bourgeois said. “But it is amazing with the team that we have had for three years and going to win it for three times in a row.”

“It feels amazing,” Allen added. “This team is like really, really special to me and I’m best friends with all of these girls, so it feels really good to experience this with them.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
South Burlington police are investigating after a high school student reported suspicious...
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington
A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people to the hospital with minor...
Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

Olympians claim fifth title in six seasons with 9-0 victory
Oxbow coasts to third straight D3 softball championship
Comets get no-hitter from Sierra Yates in 10-0 win
BFA dominates MAU to recalim D1 softball title
Comets get no-hitter from Sierra Yates in 10-0 win
BFA dominates MAU to recalim D1 softball title
Panthers win first title in 37 years
Thetford takes D3 baseball crown