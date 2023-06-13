Oxbow coasts to third straight D3 softball championship

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Oxbow Olympians are once again champions of D3 softball following a 9-0 win over Thetford Saturday afternoon at Castleton.

Hadlee Allen and Maggi Ellsworth would both tally inside-the-park home runs, but Anastase Bourgeois did the heavy lifting in the circle with 16 strikeouts over 6.2 scoreless innings.

It’s the third straight state title and fifth in the last six completed seasons for the Olympians.

“I have no words,” Bourgeois said. “But it is amazing with the team that we have had for three years and going to win it for three times in a row.”

“It feels amazing,” Allen added. “This team is like really, really special to me and I’m best friends with all of these girls, so it feels really good to experience this with them.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.