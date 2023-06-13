Advertise With Us
Paul Smith’s College launches ADK aquatic invasives prevention program

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PAUL SMITH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Paul Smith’s College’s Adirondack Watershed Institute recently launched a program to help prevent the spread of invasive species in local Waterways.

Eurasian watermilfoil and other invasive species have fouled many local lakes and ponds and there have been ongoing efforts to prevent their spread.

Paul Smith’s College’s Adirondack Watershed Institute was recently awarded a $13.2 million state contract to continue efforts to reduce the risk of introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species in regional waterways.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with AWI’s Brett Wimsatt about how the program works.

