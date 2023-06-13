Plattsburgh Airport one step closer to Port of Entry designation

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More international travel may pass through New York’s North Country in coming years. The Border Enhancement Act introduced by NY Congresswoman Elise Stefanik would grant the Plattsburgh airport a federal Port of Entry designation. She says it recently cleared the House Ways and Means Committee.

Without the federal port of entry designation status, Clinton County is footing the bill for all customs and border services taking place here at the Plattsburgh International Airport. Officials tell us that price tag comes to $500,000 to $600,000 annually.

“It’s time to relieve the county of this cost they shouldn’t have to bear,” said Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. He says the airport in Plattsburgh and one in Harlingen, Texas are the only two within 50 miles of the border without this status. “It [that money] could be put to much better uses to develop services and activities, modernize facilities, and do things that benefit the mission.” He and Airport Director Chris Kreig also mentioned using that money on marketing.

PIA started offering border services in 2019, with hopes of offering international commercial passenger flights. Kreig says that was put on hold by the pandemic, but will hopefully happen soon. “Having the Port of Entry designation would help us attract and continue to have those conversation with international carriers,” Kreig says.

Though there aren’t currently international passenger flights, they’ve been handling about 400 general aviation flights from international ports since opening Custom and Border Services. Before that, Kreig says the airport only had single digit flights in that department. “The average since about 2020, we’ve averaged about 1,500 arriving international passengers coming in through our general aviation.”

Kreig says the airport produces approximately $15 million in revenue each year. Welcoming commercial international flights would only make that number go up. “For every dollar generated at the airport, that’s three dollars in the community,” he said. Kreig continued saying the airport provides jobs and purchase goods from the surrounding area.

While they’ve been in touch with international carriers, this designation would make contracting with them easier, knowing the funding for these services would be guaranteed. “People are traveling again,” Douglas said. “We know we’ll be able to develop direct international flights here. Especially given our location and strength of interest from the Montreal market.”

At this rate, the border enhancement act could pass congress by the end of the year. Kreig tells me NY Senator’s Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have also been big supporters of acquiring the status.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.