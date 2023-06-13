Rep. Becca Balint named to the House Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone Congresswoman has been appointed to the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee has been called the lawyer for the House of Representatives, and overseas agencies like the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security. Although it’s infrequent, the committee also plays an important role in impeachment proceedings.

Becca Balint says she’s honored to be chosen and will be working on, “some of the most pressing issues facing American families today; reproductive rights, criminal justice, gun violence, democracy and voting rights, and LGBTQIA+ rights.”

