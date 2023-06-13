Sculptures on display for Barre Art Splash

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Barre’s Main Street is adorned with sculptures this summer in an effort to raise money for the local Rotary.

Even on a gray day, the streets of Barre are filled with color, decorated with little sculptures. A drive down Barre’s Main Street this summer is a little like driving through an art museum.

“This year, we had people coming forward that we didn’t even know about or know they were artists wanting to be part of this project,” said Linda Kiniry, who helped find the 25 artists from Barre and beyond that made the sculptures for the 2nd Barre Art Splash project.

The fiberglass sculptures are intricately designed and take their creators months to make. “Once they get into it, they can’t stop. And then I have heard so often -- after they’ve done a bear -- they don’t want to let it go. They want to keep it,” Kiniry said.

They don’t get to keep it but they’re not going far, either. The pieces will live downtown for the summer for passersby to enjoy. And people have been enjoying them, according to Karl Rinker, who brought the idea to Barre. He’s hoping the sculptures generate some additional foot traffic for local shops. “This is about economic development, also. We want to bring people into Barre,” Rinker said.

He got the idea to use this as a Barre Rotary Club fundraiser after seeing another northeastern town doing the same thing. “I was on a boat trip from Lake Champlain down to New York City and my boat broke down on the Hudson River, and I wandered into Catskill, New York. I wandered onto their Main Street and I saw all these cats. I said, we’ve got to do this in Barre,” Rinker said.

The sculptures are not limited to just cats but could be animals, racecars, or beyond. As decided by the artists and the local sponsors. “For example, there’s a pig down the street in front of the Paramount Movie Theater and the artist chose to do that in a movie theme,” Rinker said.

All of the pieces will go to auction with the artist getting a 30% cut of the highest bid. After a successful inaugural year in 2021, Rinker says he’s hoping for the best this year. “We had 37 art items that year -- cats, dogs, and racecars -- and the minimum bid is $500, and we brought in $40,000 that first year,” RInker said.

The sculptures will be on display all summer long and will go up for auction on September 16 at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre.

