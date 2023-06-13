Senator Peter Welch introduces MAPLE SYRUP Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Senators from our region are teaming up to make things sweeter for farmers.

Senators Peter Welch and Jeanne Shaheen have introduced the Market Access, Promotion and Landowner Education Support for Your Regionally Underserved Producers (or the MAPLE SYRUP) Act, with support from Senator Bernie Sanders. The goal is to expand a development program to support maple syrup producers.

“Vermont produces more maple syrup than any other state, and it’s at the heart of our state’s culture, history, and economy,” said Senator Welch. “I’m proud to introduce this legislation to support our syrup producers and help them continue to produce this world class product.” It would increase authorized funding for the Maple Research and Market Promotion program to $30 million. The senators say maple syrup is vital to the economy and this act will help producers survive and thrive.

You can follow this link to read the full text of the MAPLE SYRUP Act, or click here to learn more about the current Maple Research and Market Promotion program.

