Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Senator Peter Welch introduces MAPLE SYRUP Act

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Senators from our region are teaming up to make things sweeter for farmers.

Senators Peter Welch and Jeanne Shaheen have introduced the Market Access, Promotion and Landowner Education Support for Your Regionally Underserved Producers (or the MAPLE SYRUP) Act, with support from Senator Bernie Sanders. The goal is to expand a development program to support maple syrup producers.

“Vermont produces more maple syrup than any other state, and it’s at the heart of our state’s culture, history, and economy,” said Senator Welch. “I’m proud to introduce this legislation to support our syrup producers and help them continue to produce this world class product.” It would increase authorized funding for the Maple Research and Market Promotion program to $30 million. The senators say maple syrup is vital to the economy and this act will help producers survive and thrive.

You can follow this link to read the full text of the MAPLE SYRUP Act, or click here to learn more about the current Maple Research and Market Promotion program.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Buckley
Missing Vermont woman found safe, police say
David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
A plane made an emergency landing at the Burlington International Airport on Monday just 10...
Plane makes emergency landing at Burlington airport
South Burlington police are investigating after a high school student reported suspicious...
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington
A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people to the hospital with minor...
Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital

Latest News

International experts discuss clean water efforts in Missisquoi Bay
Experts offer advice, remind landscapers of safety risks
Moose Season
Vt. moose hunting applications due soon for the 2023 season
Vt. moose hunting applications due soon for the 2023 season
File Photo
Experts offer advice, remind landscapers of safety risks