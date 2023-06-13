St. Johnsbury man heads to Guam to assist typhoon relief efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Red Cross volunteer who survived two hurricanes is leaving Tuesday morning to help the people of Guam. We met with Reid Asaro at the Burlington International Airport just before he left for his first of three flights.

Hundreds of residents are still without power and water due to Typhoon Mawar. It could be weeks before these systems are fully restored on the western Pacific islands. The typhoon flooded homes, tore off roofs, downed power lines, and damaged water wells.

This volunteer effort in Guam hits home for Asaro. He survived both hurricanes Irma and Maria while living in Puerto Rico. “I know the devastation. I lived through the not having power, water, the emotional aspect of it all. And seeing what was going on. Guam definitely hit home and I wanted to be part of it,” said Asaro.

More than 300 trained Red Cross disaster workers from all over the United States are on the islands. Asaro is trained for sheltering and feeding. He says when he was in Puerto Rico, the interaction with the volunteers was meaningful and made him realize the world had its eyes on helping him and others.

When asked if he had any tips for those interested in joining relief efforts with the Red Cross, Asaro says to keep working hard to fix things.

“There’s people that support you and things get better. Tomorrow’s a better day, just keep going forward. You know, when everything seems like it’s all imploded on you after such a major disaster. It does get better It does get better and there’s people who care,” he said.

Asaro joined the Red Cross in 2020 because his girlfriend was involved and wanted to help out, too. He’s been on numerous deployments already. This is the beginning of a three-week trip for him.

