Thetford takes D3 baseball crown

Panthers win first title in 37 years
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Thetford baseball team claimed their first D3 state title since 1986 after a comfortable 6-0 win over White River Valley Saturday afternoon at Centennial Field.

The third-seeded Panthers did it in dominant fashion, with freshman pitcher Xander Oshoniyi taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finishing with 8 strikeouts. He’s one of six freshmen on the team compared to just two seniors.

Oshoniyi said the message to the team pregame was, to not let the nerves get to them, and they certainly showed no signs of that.

“It’s awesome, this is what we worked for all season,” Oshoniyi said. “Listen to what the coaches are telling us, and stay together as a team, no matter what happens. It’s all a part of it. Having a connection with Andrew Spooner the catcher, its been great all season. I’ve really worked towards this. It’s awesome.”

