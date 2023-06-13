Advertise With Us
Traffic Alert: Mountain View Roads closed in Colchester

(Rendering)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An important traffic alert for commuters in Chittenden County.

Both Upper and Lower Mountain View Roads, off exit 16 in Colchester, will be closed for construction this week.

Construction crews are blasting as part of the ‘diverging diamond project.’

The Vermont Transportation Agency says Upper Mountain View Drive will be closed at the Intersection of Route 2 from 4:00 am to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. This is the road that leads to Shaw’s and CVS.

Traffic will detour to Rathe Road. Then on Wednesday, Lower Mountain View Drive will be closed during the same hours. This road leads to Costco.

Traffic will detour to Hercules drive.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

