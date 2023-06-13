Vermont lawmakers prepare to return for veto session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers are set to return to Montpelier for a veto session next week to attempt to override a number of bills rejected by Governor Phil Scott.

That could include universal school meals. The governor has until midnight Tuesday to act on a bill allocating millions of dollars to the program. Supporters of the measure have pointed to the nutritional and educational benefits as well as reducing the stigma of students receiving free or reduced meals.

But the governor has concerns about the cost of the proposal, which would set aside $29 million from the Education Fund. He has also said it could increase property tax pressure, impacting lower-income Vermonters to provide affluent families support that they do not need.

Senate Education Committee Chair Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington County, says he wasn’t sold on the investment at first but changed his mind after hearing about the impact from school administrators and students. “Universal meals really works for all students. Not only is it allowing for kids who come to school hungry. It’s also helping socialization, kids are socializing more,” he said.

Lawmakers will likely be able to override a veto after the measure passed both chambers with the necessary two-thirds majority.

Governor Scott did allow a sweeping conservation bill to become law without his signature. The new law calls for conserving 30% of Vemront’s land by 2030 and 50% by 2050.

Scott said he considered vetoing the bill over language that was too broad but says unlike an earlier version, it gives the Agency of Natural Resources authority to do the work.

A list of already conserved land and ways the state can conserve land is due back in the summer of 2024.

Lawmakers are set to return to Montpelier for a veto session next week, including an effort to push through the state budget which the governor rejected. A coalition of Democrats and Progressives have threatened to sustain that veto unless top lawmakers include a plan -- and funding -- for people being evicted this month from the state’s hotel-motel program.

While they’re putting the final touches on a proposal, legislative leaders are working on their own compromise plan. Numerous lawmakers say high-level conversations are going on behind-the-scenes to support those homeless Vermonters.

Senate President Phil Baruths’s office confirms Senate leaders are working on a similar path forward.

