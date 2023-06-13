Vermonters urged to help protect nesting loons and chicks

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to enjoy loons from a distance to help protect the birds and their chicks during the summer breeding season.

Loons haven’t been on Vermont’s endangered species list since 2005, but officials say they continue to face threats from human activity.

They ask people to give the birds the space they need while nesting. Many nesting areas in the state are marked with signs but plenty of them are not.

Fish and Wildlife also reminds anglers to avoid using lead fishing tackle because lead poisoning kills Vermont loons every year when birds swallow the gear, and not to leave any fishing line behind, which can entangle and kill the birds. And never pursue loons.

“Occasionally, a loon will be curious and approach people, and if that happens, just enjoy it,” Eric Hanson, a biologist with the Vermont Loon Conservation Project and Vermont Center for Ecostudies, said in a statement. “However, loons that are constantly swimming away from you are stressed and may abandon their young if they feel they are in danger.”

Click here for more from Fish and Wildlife on how you can help protect Vermont’s loon population.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.