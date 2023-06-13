Advertise With Us
Vt. moose hunting applications due soon for the 2023 season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Moose hunters have just about a week to get their applications into the state to participate in Vermont’s season.

The deadline to apply for a moose hunting permit is next Wednesday, June 21st. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife board voted to have 80 either-sex moose hunting permits and 100 antlerless moose hunting permits available this year for the northeast corner of the state. Biologists say the goal of the hunt is to improve the health of the moose population by reducing the effects of winter ticks. Permit lottery applications are $10 for residents and $25 for non residents.

To apply for an application, you can follow this link to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website to apply online. You can also head to their website to learn more about moose research and the state’s 2023 Moose Research Recommendation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

