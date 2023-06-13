BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It wasn’t the brightest day, but we did get some beneficial rainfall. Most spots picked up a fresh half inch to an inch of rain Tuesday, with some localized totals up to an inch and a half. The unsettled weather pattern continues through the extended forecast.

For tonight, expect a few leftover showers, mainly east of the Green Mountains and in the NEK. Aside from some areas of drizzle, mainly east, there will be a lull in the wet weather overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. Parts of northern New York are starting to clear out this evening, so temperatures will be coolest overnight across the Adirondacks, meanwhile most of Vermont can expect lows in the 50s.

There will be more sun around tomorrow than today, allowing temperatures to return to the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. Showers and storms will bubble up again in the late afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure swings through. We’ll see downpours and storms traversing our area. A couple strong storms aren’t out of the question. As for wildfire smoke, there will be a little bit of it around on Wednesday, but nothing too intense.

We’ll continue to see the chance for showers or a couple stray thunderstorms most days, including the weekend, but they will be hit or miss, and there will probably be some breaks of sun here and there.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.