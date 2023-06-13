BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We are headed into another “unsettled” weather pattern, and that means a lot of wet weather ahead for the rest of the week and even into the weekend.

A frontal boundary will move through the area from SW to NE through the morning hours with showers and a few, embedded thunderstorms. The bulk of this steady rain will move across the Canadian border by mid-morning. There will still be a chance for a few pop-up showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, during the afternoon. Then skies will clear out some for the overnight hours and into the first part of Wednesday.

Later in the afternoon, another round of showers and possible thunderstorms will flare up as a slow-moving, upper level low pressure system drifts over us.

This pattern will continue through the end of the week and even into the weekend and the start of next week.

We have been running dry lately, so we need the rain . . . and here it is! -Gary

