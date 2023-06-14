100-year-old throws first pitch at Lake Monsters game

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first pitch at Tuesday’s Lake Monster’s game has been 100 years in the making.

Elise Schnure takes the mound to throw the first pitch after celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday.

Schnure says she loves baseball and has been practicing for her big pitch Tuesday.

She says growing up she was the best ball player in her neighborhood which was a big deal for a girl in the 1920′s.

“I wanted to be out there playing baseball and football with the boys and it was frowned upon. So here I am -- at the age of 100 - doing these things” said Schnure.

Watching her throw to home plate was a number of family members who drove up from Pennsylvania.

