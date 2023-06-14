2 more years of to-go cocktails on the menu in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will see two more years of to-go cocktails on the menu.

A bill signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday allows bars and restaurants to keep selling drinks-to-go with food orders until 2025.

It had been set to expire on July 1.

It was part of a miscellaneous alcohol laws bill.

To-go cocktails were allowed in Vermont during the pandemic and restaurants have lobbied lawmakers to keep them around.

Related Story:

Bill would keep to-go cocktails on the menu in Vermont

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.