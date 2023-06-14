Analysis: US Supreme Court rulings preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority last year made headlines with controversial rulings on abortion, guns, and religion.

The court faces another set of important cases this term, including ones on affirmative action, student loans, and civil rights for gay people.

Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law School about some of the rulings that are expected soon.

