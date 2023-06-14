Blue Mountain outlasts the rain, West Rutland to claim D4 softball crown

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Blue Mountain Bucks are champions of D4 softball after downing defending champ West Rutland Saturday afternoon at Castleton.

Blue Mountain would jump ahead early, with Lauren Joy’s two-run blast in the second staking them out to a 4-0 lead. West Rutland answered with five in the bottom of the third, but a three-run fourth including Karli Blood’s RBI knock put the Bucks back in front.

Blue Mountain would score 13 unanswered runs through the rain and coast to a 17-6 win, taking their first championship since 2015 in the process.

“I think it’s just bittersweet, being a senior and having them by my side has really just helped me,” Joy said. “I know I couldn’t do anything without this team.”

“It’s literally one of the best feelings in the whole entire world,” Blood added. “We couldn’t have done it without the connection that our team has. This is one of the best years of softball that I’ve ever had because we trust each other so much and we have so much confidence in one another. And I truly think that that’s what led to today’s success.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.